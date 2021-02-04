Piper Sandler Comments on Surgalign Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Surgalign in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Surgalign’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Surgalign from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

Shares of SRGA opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16. The company has a market cap of $188.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. Surgalign has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.01.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,315,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,676,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,342,000. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,574,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,871,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 808,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $1,212,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Stolper bought 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,214.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

