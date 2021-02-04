Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PCB Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCB opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $183.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

In other PCB Bancorp news, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 33,831 shares of company stock worth $378,975. 20.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 581.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 43,663 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

