Piper Sandler Increases Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target to $280.00

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

BDX has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.08.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a PE ratio of 93.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.63 and a 200 day moving average of $246.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 487,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $122,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

