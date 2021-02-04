Piper Sandler Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $75.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.43% from the stock’s previous close.

EBAY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

eBay stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.26. 1,017,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,408,104. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

