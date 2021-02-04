Piper Sandler Increases PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $300.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.10.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $251.90 on Thursday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.68. The company has a market capitalization of $295.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

