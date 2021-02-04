Piper Sandler Raises Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $128.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

PENN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.21.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded up $9.29 on Thursday, hitting $118.34. 5,566,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,539,786. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 2.79. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

In related news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 93,134 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $6,735,450.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,672,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.