Piper Sandler Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $12.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $685.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.72 and a one year high of $16.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,212,000 after buying an additional 342,990 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 235,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 183,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

