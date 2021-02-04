Piper Sandler Weighs in on Amalgamated Bank’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amalgamated Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amalgamated Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMAL. TheStreet upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Amalgamated Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

AMAL stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.55 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 19,813 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $578,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

