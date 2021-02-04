Piper Sandler Weighs in on Targa Resources Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $30.03 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

