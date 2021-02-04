PiplCoin Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, PiplCoin has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PiplCoin has a market cap of $128,105.24 and approximately $80.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00070757 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.88 or 0.01276718 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00057220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.79 or 0.06365813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006292 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041665 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin (CRYPTO:PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PiplCoin is piplcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

