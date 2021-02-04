Pirl (PIRL) Market Cap Hits $973,532.39

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $973,532.39 and $2,250.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirl has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,380.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,637.59 or 0.04380912 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.44 or 0.00394446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.86 or 0.01139271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.69 or 0.00478034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.77 or 0.00406031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.41 or 0.00247209 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020629 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

