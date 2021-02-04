Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pitney Bowes in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBI. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.28 and a beta of 2.91. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.70 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 49.74%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pitney Bowes by 191.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

