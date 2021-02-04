PIVX Market Capitalization Hits $38.41 Million (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, PIVX has traded 35.8% higher against the dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $38.41 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001673 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,147,890 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.