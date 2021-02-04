PIXEL Market Cap Hits $7.81 Million (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $7.81 million and $2.60 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,975.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.75 or 0.01143334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.16 or 0.00481840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00038969 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002046 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000238 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

