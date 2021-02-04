Pixelworks (PXLW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Pixelworks to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

PXLW stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,738. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pixelworks has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXLW. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

