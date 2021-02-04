Pizza (PIZZA) Trading 28.9% Higher Over Last Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. One Pizza token can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Pizza has a market cap of $464,605.75 and approximately $118.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000273 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00025308 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 tokens. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

Pizza Token Trading

Pizza can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

