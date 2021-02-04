Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789,084 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 327,990 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline accounts for about 2.5% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $31,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.73.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAA traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.82. The stock had a trading volume of 120,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,250,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

