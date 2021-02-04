Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Stake Decreased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,981 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC owned 0.48% of Plains GP worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 270.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 94,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Plains GP during the third quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 23.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 11.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Shares of PAGP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.91. 119,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,858. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.