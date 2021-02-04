Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-$1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-$470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.56 million.Plantronics also updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.80-1.00 EPS.

NYSE:PLT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.15. 635,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,073. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plantronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plantronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

