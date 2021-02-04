Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Releases Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.80-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-470 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $415.32 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLT. Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plantronics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.20.

NYSE PLT traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 635,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,073. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

