Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.55

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 132633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71. The firm has a market cap of C$55.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81.

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) Company Profile (CVE:PLU)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.

