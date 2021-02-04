PlayGame (PXG) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last Week

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $50,036.27 and $550.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

