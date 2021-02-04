Pmeer (PMEER) Market Cap Hits $1.96 Million

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Pmeer has traded flat against the US dollar. Pmeer has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pmeer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00054395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00148484 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 85.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00091927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00063957 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.81 or 0.00242890 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00040749 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Buying and Selling Pmeer

Pmeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pmeer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pmeer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.