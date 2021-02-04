pNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $19.21 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, pNetwork has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $19.21 million and $10.77 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pNetwork token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00067381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.28 or 0.01283728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00055262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,201.92 or 0.05934881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005805 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00017812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000174 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a token. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 70,958,129 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,129,130 tokens. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

pNetwork Token Trading

pNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

