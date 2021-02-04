POA Price Hits $0.0328 on Major Exchanges (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. POA has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and $566,123.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, POA has traded up 42.7% against the dollar. One POA coin can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About POA
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 284,229,767 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
Buying and Selling POA
POA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for POA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.