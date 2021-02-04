Polkadot (DOT) Price Hits $20.11 on Exchanges

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $18.24 billion and $5.30 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for about $20.11 or 0.00054623 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00146535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 105.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00096744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00064123 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00246921 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00040359 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00062148 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,040,856,266 coins and its circulating supply is 906,967,862 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

