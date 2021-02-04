Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.45

Shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$38.45 and last traded at C$37.90, with a volume of 5659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PBL. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cormark raised their price objective on Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.44. The stock has a market cap of C$994.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68.

Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$116.64 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote Limited will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.63 per share, with a total value of C$54,450.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,450. Also, Senior Officer Riva Jean Richard sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total value of C$165,440.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,229.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,300 shares of company stock worth $663,816.

About Pollard Banknote Limited (PBL.TO) (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

