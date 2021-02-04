Pool (POOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $354.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $401.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.66.

POOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

