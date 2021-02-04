POPCHAIN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One POPCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $262,206.03 and $29.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 tokens. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . POPCHAIN’s official website is www.popchain.org . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

POPCHAIN Token Trading

POPCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

