PopularCoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 495.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $822,151.62 and approximately $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 393.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.65 or 0.00398542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00055480 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,100.63 or 1.00144431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00043159 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,144,222,624 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

