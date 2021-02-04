Populous Hits One Day Volume of $4.46 Million (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Populous has a market capitalization of $97.08 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous token can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00004901 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded up 54.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00069244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.51 or 0.01289219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00059831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $2,236.73 or 0.06013774 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00042038 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Populous Token Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

