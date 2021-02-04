Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.51

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $66.51 and last traded at $66.84, with a volume of 3340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.62.

Separately, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

