PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSTNY remained flat at $$1.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. PostNL has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Get PostNL alerts:

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands, and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and provides data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.