PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSTNY remained flat at $$1.35 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. PostNL has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $1.35.
About PostNL
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for PostNL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PostNL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.