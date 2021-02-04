PostNL’s (PSTNY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PostNL stock remained flat at $$1.35 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. PostNL has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $1.35.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands, and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and provides data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

