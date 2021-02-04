PotCoin One Day Volume Reaches $5,658.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 44% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $5,658.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,490.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,635.94 or 0.04363578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.23 or 0.00395381 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $427.03 or 0.01139024 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.59 or 0.00476356 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.29 or 0.00403537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00246230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00020572 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,629,904 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

