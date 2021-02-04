Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.57

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.57 and traded as high as $30.22. Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) shares last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 1,742,347 shares changing hands.

POW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a current ratio of 79.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.57.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$14.68 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3221831 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) Company Profile (TSE:POW)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

