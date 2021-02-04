Power Ledger (POWR) Market Capitalization Reaches $51.24 Million

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $51.24 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Ledger token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00071118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $476.19 or 0.01277680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00057398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,276.86 or 0.06109049 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00041938 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger (POWR) is a token. It launched on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,992,467 tokens. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

Power Ledger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

