PowerPool (CVP) Price Reaches $2.67

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $15.68 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool token can now be bought for $2.67 or 0.00007138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00053696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00141904 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 159.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00107819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00063297 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00240033 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00039833 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

PowerPool Token Trading

