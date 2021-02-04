PowerPool Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. One PowerPool token can currently be bought for approximately $3.26 or 0.00008875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PowerPool has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. PowerPool has a market capitalization of $19.14 million and $7.56 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00054395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00154595 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00091730 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00065761 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00242917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00042304 BTC.

PowerPool Token Profile

PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,870,000 tokens. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance

PowerPool Token Trading

PowerPool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

