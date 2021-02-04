PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) will post $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PPL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. PPL posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PPL.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $27.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,397. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,090.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in PPL by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 38.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in PPL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPL (PPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.