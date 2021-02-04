Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) Shares Down 20%

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) shares fell 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 171,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 526,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (PPR.TO) (TSE:PPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$13.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company principally focuses on the Michichi and Princess areas targeting the Banff, the Ellerslie, and the Lithic Glauconite formations in Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

