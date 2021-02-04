Premier Veterinary Group plc (PVG.L) (LON:PVG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.84

Shares of Premier Veterinary Group plc (PVG.L) (LON:PVG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and traded as low as $13.47. Premier Veterinary Group plc (PVG.L) shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 376,115 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £5.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.39.

Premier Veterinary Group plc (PVG.L) Company Profile (LON:PVG)

Premier Veterinary Group plc provides various services to third party veterinary practices in the United Kingdom, the United States, Denmark, the Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Germany. It offers Premier Pet Care Plan, a structured preventative healthcare program for cats, dogs, and rabbits; and non-medical services to other veterinary practices.

