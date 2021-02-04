PressOne Hits Market Capitalization of $3.86 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last seven days, PressOne has traded up 33.3% against the dollar. One PressOne token can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. PressOne has a market cap of $3.86 million and $39,732.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00071118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.19 or 0.01277680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00057398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $2,276.86 or 0.06109049 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00041938 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00021140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000174 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PRS is a token. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. The official website for PressOne is press.one . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PressOne Token Trading

PressOne can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

