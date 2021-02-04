Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.22-3.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $935-935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.12 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.77 EPS.
PBH stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,738. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
