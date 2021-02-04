Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.22-3.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $935-935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $927.12 million.Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.77 EPS.

PBH stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,738. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $237.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.