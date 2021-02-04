Preto Joseph Del Sells 2,619 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 2,619 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $169,920.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Tuesday, January 19th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $237,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,663 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $128,090.30.

On Thursday, December 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $192,920.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,556 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $123,429.24.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $178,800.00.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.20. 246,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,032. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.74. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of -41.74.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Sprout Social by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sprout Social by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.