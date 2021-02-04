Primas Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.09 Million (PST)

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Primas token can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Primas has traded 20.3% higher against the dollar. Primas has a total market cap of $839,652.54 and approximately $6.09 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.75 or 0.00395359 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003673 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Primas

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 tokens. The official website for Primas is primas.io . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Primas

Primas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

