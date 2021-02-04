Primecoin Price Reaches $0.0416 on Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $9,036.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,994,902 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.