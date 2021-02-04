Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,828 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 154,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 558.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 575,079 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

In related news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,958. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

