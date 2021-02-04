Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.3% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 707,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,394,000 after acquiring an additional 41,268 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPU traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $137.90. 13,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,416. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $156.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.72.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

