PRiVCY (PRIV) Price Hits $0.0018

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded 14% higher against the dollar. PRiVCY has a total market capitalization of $30,478.84 and $2.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 167.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PRiVCY

PRiVCY is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io . PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRiVCY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

